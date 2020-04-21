CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway Soil and Water Conservation District shared state results of last year’s contest and announced its 2020 Poster Contest winners.
Katerina Sharp, education and outreach coordinator, stated that two local students won first place for their posters at the state level for the 2019 National Association of Conservation Districts (NACD) Poster Contest. The 2019 theme was “Life in the Soil: Dig Deeper”.
Aurora O’Phelan won first place for grades seven through nine and Savannah Conley won first place at the state level for grades four through six.
“The NACD hosts an annual posted contest nationally that focuses on a different conservation topic each year,” Sharp mentioned. “Pickaway SWCD introduces the conservation topic to schools each spring and hosts the local poster contest. Our Pickaway County students have had a lot of success with this contest.”
In the local 2020 contest, the theme chosen by NACD is “Where Would We BEE Without Pollinators?”
“Students learned about the importance of pollinators, who our pollinators are and the habits of honey bees. We had a total of 159 students from around Pickaway County compete in the contest,” Sharp said.
The following students will have their work recognized and first place posters will advance to the state contest with a chance to advance on to the national conference.
Fourth-Sixth Grade
First — Mackenzie Ward, Salt Creek
Second — Bella Neylon, Salt Creek
Honorable Mention — Victoria Guilfoyle, Salt Creek
Honorable Mention — Madeline Kohli, Salt Creek
Honorable Mention — Claire King, Salt Creek
Honorable Mention — Emma Pruitt, Circleville
Seventh-Ninth Grade
First — Olivia Bright, McDowell
Second — Lily Jarvis, McDowell
Honorable Mention — Tia Fowler, McDowell
Honorable Mention — Jenna Allison, McDowell
Honorable Mention — Clara Wilson, McDowell