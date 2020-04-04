SOUTH BLOOMFIELD — Falling in line with state, federal and other local governments, the Village of South Bloomfield has declared a State of Emergency.
Mayor Matt Pettibone said about three weeks ago the Village closed the municipal building to the public and have been operating a skeleton crew since the declaration of the stay at home order by Ohio Governor Mike DeWine.
“As it got extended to May 1, it makes it difficult to have a council meeting and meet the governor’s orders of having less than 10 people group,” Pettibone said. “We needed to declare the State of Emergency. The [Ohio Revised Code] says council rules are suspended in an emergency and we can continue to make payroll and buy essential items like [personal protection equipment] without council needing to approve those bills.”
“[The emergency measure] is more a function to allow us to make payroll and buy the essential stuff we need,” he added.
Pettibone said the Village Solicitor advised them that once President Donald Trump declared a State of Emergency, then disaster relief funds would open up to the Village.
Pettibone also said the declaration changes any rules set by DeWine.
“It doesn’t supersede any of the governor’s orders, like the stay at home, and we’re not being more or less strict,” he said. “I’d advise everyone to follow the governor’s orders.
Pettibone’s order includes the closure of government buildings to public access, suspending regulator provisions to allow for making payroll and providing benefits, suspends purchasing requirements including competitive bidding and calls upon residents to comply with necessary emergency measures.
“I’m real proud of how everyone in the Village is handling this and we’ve had a lot of support for cops and utility workers and everyone that is keeping the village open,” Pettibone said. “The office is still open as far as the phone and we have police manning the phones and our administrative people are manning the administration line. If anyone needs anything give us a call.”
Read the full executive order below:
DECLARATION OF STATE OF EMERGENCY
VILLAGE OF SOUTH BLOOMFIELD, OHIO
Executive Order #2020-1
WHEREAS, COVID-19 is a respiratory disease that can result in serious illness or death, is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is a new strain of coronavirus that had not been previously identified in humans and can easily spread from person to person. The virus is spread between individuals who are in close contact with each other (within about six feet) through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It may be possible that individuals can get COVID-19 by touching a surface or object that has the virus on it and then touching their own mouth, nose, or eyes; and
WHEREAS, on January 30, 2020, the International Health Regulations Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a public health emergency of international concern; and
WHEREAS, on January 31, 2020, Alex M. Azar II, Secretary of Health and Human Services, determined and declared that a public health emergency exists in the United States in relation to COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, on February 1, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health issued a statewide Health Alert Network to provide local health departments with updated guidance for COVID-19; and
WHEREAS, on March 9, 2020, Governor Mike DeWine, signed an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the entire State of Ohio in relation to COVID-19 pursuant to the Governor’s authority vested in him by the Constitution, the laws of the State of Ohio and in accordance with Revised Code section 5502.22; and
WHEREAS, the Governor’s Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency for the entire State of Ohio urged all citizens to heed to the advice of the Department of Health and other emergency officials regarding COVID-19 in order to protect their health and safety; and
WHEREAS, on March 12, 2020, Governor DeWine announced the closing of all kindergarten through 12 grade schools through April 3, 2020 and the Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton signed an order prohibiting mass gatherings in the state of Ohio; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, President Donald J. Trump declared a National Emergency, invoking the Stafford Act and allowing the Federal Emergency Management Agency to coordinate disaster response and aid state and local governments in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic; and
WHEREAS, on March 13, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health issued an amended Director’s Order to Limit Access to Ohio Nursing Homes and Similar Facilities; and
WHEREAS, on March 14, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health issued an amended Director’s Order to require health screening for admission to the state operated psychiatric hospitals and Ohio Department of Youth Services facilities and issued a Director’s Order closing all K-12 schools in the state of Ohio; and
WHEREAS, on March 15, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health issued a Director’s Order to restrict the sales of alcohol, food, and all other beverages to carry-out sales and delivery only and issued interim guidance limiting mass gatherings to no more than 50 people; and
WHEREAS, on March 16, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health issued a Director’s Order closing all polling locations on March 17, 2020 in the state of Ohio; and
WHEREAS, on March 22, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health issued a Director’s Stay at Home Order pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 3701.13; and
WHEREAS, on March 31st, 2020, the Pickaway County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution to declare a state of emergency for Pickaway County during their normally scheduled public meeting; and
WHEREAS, on April 2nd, 2020, the Ohio Department of Health extended the Director’s Stay at Home Order pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 3701.13 through May 1st, 2020; and
WHEREAS, the CDC has advised those that have possible or confirmed COVID-19 to stay home from work, school, and away from other public places; and
WHEREAS, in the Village of South Bloomfield and across Pickaway County there is a current threat of an acutely hazardous disease, illness, or health condition; specifically, COVID-19, that is believed to be caused by the appearance of a novel infectious agent; and
WHEREAS, in the Village of South Bloomfield, this threat has already impacted the daily lives of the citizens of the Village, the need for citizens and Village of South Bloomfield employees to stay home from work and other public places should they be exposed to the virus substantially impairs the functioning of Village’s government and its ability to protect the lives and property of the citizens of the Village of South Bloomfield;
NOW, THEREFORE, I, Matthew Pettibone, Mayor of the Village of South Bloomfield, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Ohio Constitution, laws of the State of Ohio and Village of South Bloomfield Codified Ordinances do hereby order and direct that:
1. A State of Emergency is declared for the entire Village of South Bloomfield to protect the lives and well-being of the citizens of the Village as well as those who work, attend school, and visit the Village, from the dangerous effects of COVID19.
2. It is expressly provided that all powers authorized by Ohio Revised Code Chapter 5502 are hereby invoked to respond to this crisis.
3. Given that a real and present emergency exists in the Village of South Bloomfield, pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 735.051 such goods and materials which the Village may require to address this crisis may be purchased without competitive bidding.
4. I further suspend all regulatory provisions of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of South Bloomfield as necessary to allow for continued ability of the Village to meet payroll, provide insurance benefits and pay vendors during this time of emergency.
5. All Village of South Bloomfield government buildings shall be closed to public access.
6. Village of South Bloomfield citizens are called upon and directed to comply with necessary emergency measure, the public officials, and emergency services personnel enforcing such orders or otherwise responding to this crisis shall obey and comply with the lawful direction of properly identified first responders and other emergency services and health officials.
7. This declaration shall take effect on April 3rd, 2020 at Midnight and remain in effect until modified or rescinded.
I signed this Executive Order and Proclamation on April 2rd, 2020 in South Bloomfield, Ohio.
Mayor Matthew Pettibone
Village of South Bloomfield.