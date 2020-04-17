ASHVILLE — The Ohio Department of Transportation has awarded the contract for the state Route 316 resurfacing, sidewalk and storm water improvement project that is a portion of a two-part project, which will be constructed this year in the Village of Ashville.
The project, with a total cost for both parts of approximately $2.75 million, came in about $67,000 under the estimate, according to Village Administrator Franklin Christman. Part two, the only portion of the project that the village is responsible for will cost approximately $1.6 million.
As part of the project, the village received about $500,000 in funding that will come from an Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT), another $500,000 will be funded through a grant for small governments for the Ohio Public Works Commission (OPWC) and $510,000 will be funded through a zero percent interest loan from OPWC
Christman said he wasn’t sure when the project would begin since the COVID-19 quarantine and how that may impact the project.
“I cannot believe that it doesn’t have an impact on the scheduling of the project,” he stated. “I don’t know when it will begin. I think it will be in the not-too-distant future based on the original schedule. We’ll be notified when a pre-construction meeting has been held and that will define the schedule. That meeting has not happened yet.”
Christman said the project is important because of the investment it will make in downtown to improve water runoff.
“It’s a very good investment because it takes care of a number of issues in the downtown area,” he added. “An ever-increasing problem is water runoff. It should improve dramatically our downtown once the project is completed now and into the future.”
Christman called the project a great deal for the village.
“Basically, I looked at ODOT funds and the grant as almost a $1 million and we match that,” he told The Circleville Herald.
“The remaining $500,000 to $600,000, we’re responsible for, but we’re responsible for over a period of time. We’re happy the project is moving forward. I was worried there could be a project impact, but so far I’ve not seen that.”
Christman said the village will work to keep the public informed and updated on the project since it will impact not only traffic, but also potential events that could happen later this year.
“We’ll keep the public informed as best as we can because there will be interruptions on West Main Street and Long street,” Christman said. “We’ll keep the project webpage active and up to date and we’ll send out communication as soon as we can. We think it’ll be big impact on the Fourth of July and other events, but there’s a lot in the air with COVID-19.”