CIRCLEVILLE — After new information regarding coronavirus (COVID-19) cases were announced, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton published new orders pertaining to all non-essential workers.
On Sunday, March 22, Governor DeWine, Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted and Health Director Acton held a press conference announcing the “Stay at Home” order. The order went into effect Monday at midnight. The order will go until April 6 at 11:59 p.m., unless the order is modified.
The order was announced following new cases by the Department of Health. As of Monday, there are 442 cases of COVID-19 confirmed. The total has been reported to cover 46 counties in the state. Of the 400-plus cases, 104 individuals have been hospitalized. Of the total cases, there have been six confirmed deaths.
More details and updated information regarding COVID-19 in Ohio can be viewed on coronavirus.ohio.gov.
The Stay at Home order was published by the Ohio Department of Health. The order stated that all individuals must stay at home unless they are engaged in essential work or activity. As part of the order, Director Acton outlines that individuals should practice social distancing up to at least six feet apart from others.
All individuals who are experiencing homelessness are exempt from the order. However, they are strongly encouraged to seek shelter. Entities and agencies are requested to make shelter available to the maximum extent possible.
All non-essential businesses and operations must cease after midnight on Monday. All essential business and operations are “encouraged” to remain open. Essential businesses include, stores that sell groceries and medicine, food, beverage and licensed marijuana production and agriculture, organizations that provide charity and social services, religious entities, media, first amendment protected speech, gas stations, financial and insurance institutions, hardware stores, critical trades, mail services, educational institutions, restaurants, supply stores, transportation, home-based care, hotels and motels.
More essential businesses and functions are outlined in detail in Acton’s order.
All private and public mass gatherings outside a single household are prohibited. Any gathering of 10 or more people is also prohibited unless exempt from the order. On March 16, President Donald Trump issued guidelines regarding groups of 10 or more which the state is also following.
Only essential activities are allowed as part of the Acton’s travel prohibition. Only essential workers are able to travel. Those taking public transit are told to practice social distancing to “the greatest extent feasible.”
For many, being able to leave home at a moment’s notice is a must. Acton outlines that leaving home in the case of essential activities is permitted with the order. Those who need to leave home for health and safety are allowed to do so. Individuals may also leave home if it is in the case of necessary supplies and services.
Outdoor activity is also allowed in the order for those who wish to leave their home. Activities such as walking, hiking, running or biking are allowed in the order. However, due to the spread of the illness, public access to playgrounds are to remain closed.
Acton’s order also highlights social distancing requirements for people to follow. With the six-foot distance, individuals are also urged to wash hands for at least 20 seconds. It is also emphasized to limit face-to-face interactions.
The order is to be enforced by state and local law enforcement to the extent of Ohio law. Local health departments, under Acton’s order, are the authority for any questions local government officials have regarding the COVID-19 spread.
Pickaway County Sheriff Robert Radcliff stated that all locals should use “good common sense” when conducting daily activities allowed through the order. He added that his department will enforce the new order from the governor’s office.
“We hope people use common sense in their everyday life,” Radcliff told The Circleville Herald. “I think it affects all of us and we just want to make sure we do what we need to do.”
If individuals choose to disobey the order, Radcliff stated that his department will take the necessary action if needed.
Along with the announcement of the Stay at Home order, more directives were announced. Starting March 26, this upcoming Thursday, all operating child care centers are to run, but under a Temporary Pandemic Child Care license.
Guidelines were presented for the new temporary license to child care providers. Under the guidelines, no more than six children should be in a room together. The ratios also dictate one teacher per six children and no more.
Children whose parents are employed by the same agency or entity should be kept together when possible. Teachers and children, when organized, should remain together also when possible. The directive also states there should be limited use of shared space or the mixing of groups.
Rigorous and frequent cleaning of shared spaces was also highlighted in the order. Parent interaction should also be limited at specific drop off and pickup locations.
A new website for businesses was also announced on Sunday. Workers and business owners are now able to access resources pertaining to COVID-19. The website, ohio.gov/BusinessHelp, provides updated information regarding the economic impact of COVID-19 and what resources may be available in the future.
Those who violate the “stay at home” order is subject to a second-degree misdemeanor, which is punishable to 90 days in jail and a $750 fine.