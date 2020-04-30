CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County Commissioner and resident Brian Stewart has won the Republican nomination for Ohio State Representative District 78.
Stewart defeated two challengers, Bobby Mitchell and Aaron Adams. Stewart received 7,633 votes, or 67.2 percent of the vote, to Mitchell’s 2,846 votes, or 25.06 percent, and Adams’ 879 votes, or 7.74 percent.
Stewart will now face Charlotte Owens, a Democrat in the state’s general election on Nov. 3.
Stewart said he was thankful for all the voters in all six counties that chose him. District 78 represents parts of Pickaway, Athens, Morgan, Muskingum, Fairfield and Hocking Counties.
“I’ve had a really fantastic time getting to know people in the counties that I don’t live in and haven’t before appeared on a ballot,” he mentioned. “The support has been amazing. Last night confirmed the feeling that Republicans in the district were uniting behind our campaign and that I was the candidate most qualified to tackle the issues that are facing our counties today and especially in the light of the COVID-19 situation.”
Stewart added that his supporters are the reason he had a 40-point margin of victory in the election.
“To win all six counties is a real credit to our volunteers and endorsers that have been with us since we began this campaign,” Stewart stated. “It’s a real credit to the county partners that endorsed us and worked to get us across the finish line.”
Stewart received the most votes in Pickaway County with 2,378, followed by Mitchell with 603 votes and Adams with 256 votes.
The results are unofficial until certified by each of the county board of elections offices that the district overlaps. There are 146 provisional ballots still remaining in Pickaway County in addition to any ballots still traveling through the mail. Those ballots have 10 days to be received by the board of elections office.