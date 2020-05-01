CIRCLEVILLE — This week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has begun laying the groundwork for reopening businesses that have been temporarily closed for over a month.
DeWine’s plan to restart the economy begins on May 1 when all necessary medical procedures that do not require an overnight stay will be able to resume; this includes regular doctor visits, well-care checks, well-baby visits, out-patient surgeries, imaging procedures and diagnostic tests. Dental services and veterinary services may also proceed if a safe environment can be established.
Beginning May 4, manufacturing, distribution and construction will open back up. General office environments may reopen on this day as well.
Then on May 12, consumer, retail and service businesses can reopen. DeWine recently stated that the public is not required to wear face coverings but he is still asking that all employees wear some type of facial coverings.
The following is a list of some the operations that will continue to remain closed until further notice:
• Schools and daycares
• Dine-in restaurants and bars (carry-out is still permitted)
• Personal appearance and beauty businesses
• Older adult daycare serveries and senior centers
• Adult day support or vocational rehabilitation services in group settings
• Gyms
• Gambling industries
• Auditoriums, stadiums and arenas
• Movie theaters, performance theaters, and concert and music halls
• Public recreation centers and indoor sports facilities
• Parades, fairs, festivals and carnivals
• Amusement parks, theme parks, outdoor water parks, children’s play centers and playgrounds
• Aquariums, zoos, museums, historical sites and similar institutions
• Country clubs and social clubs
• Spectator sports, recreational sports tournaments and organized recreational sports leagues
• Swimming pools, whether public or private, except swimming pools for single households
• And campgrounds, including recreational camps and recreational vehicle (RV) parks.
For the operations that will reopen, DeWine and Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton have put forth guidelines that all must follow:
• Employees will be required to wear face coverings and clients and customers are encouraged to wear them as well.
• Daily health assessments or self-evaluations of employees should be conducted to determine if they should work.
• Staff members must maintain good hygiene at all times such as hand washing and social distancing.
• Cleaning and sanitizing workplaces throughout the day and at the close of business or between shifts is required.
• And capacity should be limited to meet social distancing guidelines.