CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office published a report yesterday referring to an incident which had happened on Sunday, April 26. What was initially a traffic stop turned into two individuals being arrested.
According to the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, around 10 p.m. on April 26, Deputy Ryan Howard was the one to initiate a traffic stop. Deputy Howard pulled over a Dodge Neon along U.S. Route 23 South around the area of Island Road.
The Dodge Neon was driven by Justin T. Hill, a 43-year-old male from Columbus. The only passenger was Jimmy L. Mills, a 35-year-old male, also out of Columbus.
Deputy Robert Morningstar arrived on scene with Officer Jeremy Pelfrey and Officer Michael Maynard, both serving in the South Bloomfield Police Department, as they joined in the traffic stop for assistance.
During the traffic stop, Deputy Morningstar ran his K-9 Harry around the stopped vehicle for a free air narcotics sniff. Harry was soon alerted to the silver Dodge.
After giving deputies probable cause to search the vehicle, deputies, as well as assisting officers, uncovered and located over 98 grams of “suspected” methamphetamine. Also found in the search was a 45 caliber Hi-Point handgun, two cell phones, a laptop, plastic baggies, a scale and approximately $183 in cash.
Both Hill and Mills were transported to the Pickaway County Jail. They were also charged with trafficking schedule one or two drugs and possession of schedule one or two drugs. Both charges are felonies in the second degree.
Hill and Mills could face up to two to eight years in prison and $15,000 in fines.
In the social media post, Sheriff Robert Radcliff thanked the officers from the South Bloomfield Police Department for their assistance in the traffic stop and arrest.
The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging anyone who has drug tips to contact the sheriff’s office on its anonymous tips line at tips@pickawaysheriff.com.
“Without the help of the community tips, we would not be successful in our efforts of keeping the community safe and fighting drug abuse,” the Pickaway Sheriff’s Office stated.