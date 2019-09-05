COLUMBUS — Well-known WBNS-10TV meteorologist Mike Davis has been arrested and charged with child pornography.
Court documents indicate that Davis has been charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, a second-degree felony, which is punishable of up to eight years in prison and a $15,000 fine.
According to the court documents, it is alleged that on Aug. 5, Davis knowingly advertised for sale or dissemination, sell, distribute, transport, an image of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.
A search warrant on Davis was executed by law enforcement Thursday morning, according to Mark Gofstein, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer.
Davis will be arraigned in Franklin County at 9 a.m., Friday morning.
Davis is 60 years old and lives in Upper Arlington, and has been connected to Central Ohio as a meteorologist since 1987.
He holds the American Meteorological Society Seal of Approval and the AMS Certificate of Broadcast Meteorology. He’s even served on the AMS Board of Broadcast Meteorology. Davis has won multiple Emmy and Associated Press Awards for Best Weathercast and Best Weather Operation.
Prior to coming to Columbus, Davis worked at TV stations in Las Vegas, Idaho and Minnesota. He holds a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and studied Meteorology at The Ohio State University. Over the course of his career, he has chased tornadoes, as well as covered hurricanes, floods, blizzards, heat waves and drought.
The Circleville Herald will keep its readers informed as more information is received.