LOGAN — Two male juveniles have been arrested and charged with reckless homicide in the death of a 44-year-old Chillicothe woman in September.
According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest was made Thursday night after detectives received information about two teenage boys, ages 16 and 17, who might have involvement in Victoria Schafer’s death at Old Man's Cave in September.
Investigators conducted interviews with the two teens where they were able to obtain confessions regarding the incident. Due to their ages, the names are not being released at this time.
The teens were transported to the Multi-County Juvenile Detention Center in Lancaster, where they will await court proceedings.
“I appreciate the public’s valuable contributions to this case and the perseverance and determination of the investigators,” said ODNR Director Mary Mertz.
Schafer was the third victim this year to die at the Hocking Hills State Park. The incident occurred over Labor Day weekend on Sept. 2 at approximately 5:30 p.m.
According to Ohio Department of Natural Resource officials, Schafer was on the stairs near Old Man’s Cave when she was struck by a falling section of a tree. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Hocking County Coroner’s Office.
David Roorbach, ODNR Public Information Officer, told our sister paper, The Logan Daily News that officers had evidence suggesting the falling section of tree was not a natural occurrence.
Schafer died from the impact of a six-foot, 120-pound free falling log projectile from a 75-foot cliff at Old Man’s Cave on Labor Day. According to the death certificate, Schafer was walking down the trail steps at Old Man’s Cave and was struck from a free falling log from above.
Schafer was at Old Man’s Cave with six teenagers for their senior photography session when the incident occurred.
The immediate cause of death is blunt force trauma to the head, neck and thorax.
ODNR is leading the ongoing investigation with the assistance of the Hocking County Prosecutor, Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, Hocking County Coroner, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio State Highway Patrol, FBI, Drug Enforcement Administration, and Southern Ohio Crime Stoppers.
The Circleville Herald will keep its readers informed as more details are released.