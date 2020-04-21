CIRCLEVILLE — The United Way of Pickaway County has created another resource for the community in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and related shutdowns.
Calling it Pickaway County’s COVID-19 Resource Guide, UWPC has complied a list of resources on a wide range of topics, including education, unemployment, food assistance, utility relief/conservation information and more.
Jama Cobb, UNWP Executive Director, said the organization felt it is “imperative” to organize the resources for Pickaway County residents and assist them in any way they can.
“There are many new families and residents thrusted into uncharted waters with unexpected layoffs and schooling from home for the first time,” Cobb stated. “As a community, this resource guide is aimed at assisting them with any questions they may have during this unprecedented time and for anything we might have missed in compiling this document, we want our residents to know that dialing the free 211 hotline 24/7 is also a viable pathway for answers to any and all questions they may have.”
Cobb mentioned that 211 will always be the place to go, but this is yet another resource to use.
“The 211 service continues to be a one-stop-shop for information on all things Pickaway County,” she added. “From questions that cover immediate needs such as shelter, food, child care and health to employment, transportation, mental health support and beyond.”
Cobb explained they’re still taking information in and making additions and changes as needed.
“As we have seen with the food situation for students, many schools have altered their food delivery methods as an example from week to week with new guidance from the state,” she said. “In that same light, this resource guide is very much a fluid document that will have updates in the days and weeks to come.”
Cobb continued, “We encourage any agency in Pickaway County with resources that assist health, utilities, housing, grants or other essential services or updates to reach out to us at their convenience by emailing us. The real blessing of working with the United Way is our ability to be a visible symbol of support for county residents. The United Way is an agency people recognize and can lean on for support. Whether it is COVID-19, unexpected layoffs, food or in the recovery efforts here locally in the months to come, the United Way is here for the long haul to help residents any way we can.”
Cobb mentioned donations to local organizations can help with programs that are set up, such as recently-created food assistance programming.
“The infrastructure is in place to provide the needs to our community, but we must continue to generate funds so we can sustain their support, especially in the months to come when the real effect of this pandemic hits us,” Cobb commented. “The beauty of the United Way of Pickaway County is that the donations we receive can be triple matched with some of our partner programs. We have been blessed to be in a position to assist food efforts during this time, thanks to our partnership with the Pickaway County Community Foundation (PCCF), so our food programming is in a really stable spot for the time being.
Cobb also added that volunteers are still needed in the community.
“We have been networking through our volunteer resource page on our website in the last week to assist the Pickaway Senior Center with Meals on Wheels drivers with much of their volunteer base is in the at-risk sector of the community age wise,” Cobb stated. “Additionally, the Pickaway County EMA is also in need of volunteers for screening stations and other essential community services. For those that are comfortable with getting out of the house and volunteering with proper gear, we encourage residents to visit PickUW.org and select the volunteer tab to see what community volunteers need, as these still have openings.”
Cobb called Pickaway County a community that is family oriented and a that looks out for other people. Individuals step up when and where they’re needed.
“While there are plenty of immediate needs in the short term out there, we also have an eye toward the months and year to come with recovery and rebuilding our vibrant community,” she commented. “There are programs we fund that will need more volunteers and donors, child care programs that have had to lay off staff and will have to completely rebuild and families that will be in need of housing assistance.
“In the event, residents and businesses are in a financial position to do so during this unprecedented time to assist us in recovery efforts; you can support the United Way double and triple efforts to county nonprofits through matching funds and they can only receive when they donate through the United Way. While many are feeling the strains of ‘the now,’ I know we will rebuild and overcome this the only way we know how to in Pickaway County, united,” she continued.
The resources can be found at https://www.pickuw.org/covid-19-resources. To reach United Way and include your organizations’ information, do so via email at uwpc@frontier.com.