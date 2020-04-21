ORIENT — For those living in a free world, social distancing can be seen as a simple, kind gesture as citizens across the country do their best to limit the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19). Prisons, however, across the state are facing their own challenges as confirmed cases continue to rise.
The COVID-19 situation for Ohio’s prisons and other correctional facilities has taken the spotlight as more staff and inmates test positive. The surge in cases has pointed attention to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine as his office is attempting to address the challenges that plague state facilities.
On April 17, Gov. DeWine announced that “comprehensive” COVID-19 testing is just starting to go underway at the Marion Correctional Institution, the Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Franklin Medical Center. The press release detailing the testing stated that it is believed that Ohio is the first and only state to offer “comprehensive testing in a state prison setting.”
Separated from the prison population, the Ohio Department of Health has been compiling numbers of all confirmed COVID-19 cases across the state. Numbers and data can be seen by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov and are reported with limited testing being done. With more emphasis on testing in prisons, the governor and Health Director Amy Acton expect to see higher reports of confirmed cases.
In the press release, it was stated that the testing will help identify individuals who are asymptomatic or who would recover without a test. In Marion, one dorm was tested and showed that out of 152 inmates, 39 percent tested positive for COVID-19, even though they showed no symptoms.
Most prison and jail house settings in Ohio limit the amount of social distancing an individual can do. Gov. DeWine has stated in the past that he is reviewing commutative requests for inmates who wish to change their prison sentence or another penalty to one that is less severe.
On April 17, he denied 84 commutative requests and made the approval of seven.
As of April 19, the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction updated its numbers regarding COVID-19 in the state’s prisons. Unlike previous reports, ODRC did not provide data for the amount of inmates tested and the amount of tests pending. However, ODRC reported that 637 inmates tested negative for COVID-19.
There are currently 2,400 inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to ODRC. Of those, six have been confirmed to have died related to COVID-19 and one was identified as a probable COVID-19 related death. One staff member from the Marion Correctional Institution tested positive and has since died from reasons related to COVID-19.
The ODRC also reported that 2,426 inmates have been placed in isolation and almost 30,000 inmates have been placed in quarantine. Across the state, 244 staff members have reported positive tests.
In Pickaway County, according to coronavirus.ohio.gov, there are 477 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Between the Pickaway Correctional Institution and the Correctional Reception Center, both take up around 94 percent (451 confirmed cases) of COVID-19 cases in the county.
As of April 19, there are 67 inmates who tested positive for COVID-19 at the Correctional Reception Center and all of those inmates are now in isolation. Six staff members at the CRC also tested positive for the illness. A total of 1,493 inmates are in quarantine.
At the Pickaway Correctional Institution, a total of 384 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19 and 380 inmates have been placed in isolation. More than 1,600 inmates have been placed in quarantine. Additionally, one probable COVID-19 death was reported along with five confirmed deaths relating to COVID-19.
A total of 64 individual staff members have tested positive for COVID-19 at the Pickaway Correctional Institution. Two have since recovered from the illness.