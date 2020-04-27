ORIENT — The Ohio Department of Health is continuously reporting more confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) occurring in the state. A portion of the confirmed cases has identified the prison population as more cases are reported by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction (ODRC).
As of April 27, prior to 2 p.m., according to coronavirus.ohio.gov, the amount of confirmed cases totals up to 15,360. With the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) expanded definition of confirmed cases, another 603 positive cases were also reported. Combined, Ohio has a total of 15,963 cases of COVID-19.
Due to more confirmed cases, other categories of data also increased. Approximately 3,178 individuals have been hospitalized in the state with 687 deaths being reported. With the CDC’s expanded definition making COVID-19 a probable cause of death, an additional 41 individuals were also reported to have probably died due to COVID-19.
Additionally, a total of 952 individuals were admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU). The virus has affected those between the ages of less than one year old to 106 years old with the median age being 51. The illness has affected more males in the state with 58 percent of confirmed cases being identified as male versus 42 percent identified as females.
As of April 26, roughly 24 percent of all cases in Ohio have been reported from inside correctional facilities. Of all the ODRC facilities across the state, the two correctional facilities in Pickaway County have accounted for around 95 percent of cases in Pickaway County.
Two correctional facilities and one juvenile facility are located in Pickaway County. As of April 26, the Circleville Juvenile Correctional Facility recorded no cases of COVID-19 in its collective youth.
However, according to ODRC, the Cuyahoga Hills Juvenile Correctional Facility recorded three COVID-19 cases with the state and those three are being placed in isolation. The Cuyahoga facility has placed 94 youths in quarantine.
The state also reported that only four youths have been tested for COVID-19. With no pending tests, three came back positive and one came back negative.
The Correctional Reception Center, located in the Village of Orient, reported on April 26 to ODRC that it had approximately 71 inmates who have tested positive. All of the positive inmates have been placed in isolation. Additionally, approximately 1,518 inmates have been placed in quarantine.
Facility staff have also become victims of COVID-19 as it persists in Ohio’s prisons. At the Correctional Reception Center, 11 staff personnel have tested positive for the virus. Only two members of the staff have recovered from the illness.
The Pickaway County Correctional Institution, also located in Orient, has also reported several cases of COVID-19 in its facility. As of April 26, a total of 1,564 inmates have tested positive. Approximately 1,559 inmates have been placed in isolation. Additionally, 402 inmates have been placed in quarantine at the institution.
The ODRC also reported that two inmates were identified as probable COVID-19 deaths and 10 have been confirmed to have died from COVID-19.
The Pickaway Correctional Institution has also seen its staff contract the virus. The ODRC reported that in the Orient facility, approximately 81 staff members have tested positive for the virus. A total of 18 individual staff members have recovered from COVID-19.
OhioHealth Berger Hospital President Tim Colburn issued a letter addressing the growing cases of COVID-19 in the area.
“We are closely monitoring this situation and staying in contact with the (ODRC) and our local leaders,” Colburn wrote. “Because of how state contracts work, PCI inmates are most often transferred to OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus. However, there are times we could provide care for these patients in our regional hospitals prior to their transfer to Columbus.”
According to Colburn, OhioHealth was able to give ODRC facilities approximately 14,000 gowns in order for staff to take care of the ill inside their walls.
“We are proud of our ability to serve our community in ways that go beyond providing direct healthcare,” Colburn said.
More cases have been reported in the surrounding counties bordering Pickaway. Its northern neighbor, Franklin County, has reported a total of 1,942 confirmed cases of COVID-19. In Madison County, another 50 cases have been reported.
In the southwest corner, Fayette County has reported 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the area. The next county, Ross, has also reported an additional 35 cases of COVID-19. Hocking County is now seeing more cases as its total increases to 14 cases. Last by not least, Fairfield County has reported 114 cases of the illness.