CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Board of Elections will have in-person voting inside the Board of Elections on Tuesday; however, only certain people will be allowed to vote due to the health emergency declared by Ohio Department of Heath Director Amy Acton.
To vote in person on Tuesday, you must have followed all registration guidelines before Feb. 18 and have not already voted in the 2020 election, either in person or absentee. Unlike usual, there are two additional requirements.
Voters who have already requested a mail-in ballot and have not voted already must have their ballots postmarked by April 27 or hand deliver them by April 28 at 7:30 p.m.
“This election is about a lot more than a presidential primary,” Secretary of State Frank LaRose stated. “It’s about the levies and local issues that are being decided in communities all around Ohio, and leaders who are competing to be your councilwoman or legislative representative. Unprecedented challenges require unprecedented efforts. Together, with bipartisan election officials and community leaders from across the state, we’ve worked tirelessly to prepare Ohioans to vote by mail. As we enter this final week, I encourage Ohioans to mail their ballot in as soon as possible.”
According to LaRose’s office, to vote in person, you must have a disability and wish to cast an absent ballot using a direct recording electronic voting machine accessible for voters with disabilities. This includes non-visual accessibility for the blind and visually impaired; or those who are unable to receive mail at their residence or at another location.
By entering this polling location and presenting yourself to vote in person, you are legally affirming to the election officials that you belong to one of these two categories of voters and under Ohio law, you are eligible to vote in person at the office of the board of elections on Tuesday.
LaRose said if you do not belong to one of those two categories of voters, or you did not properly request an absentee ballot by the April 25 deadline, then Ohio Law will not permit you to vote.
Michele Lockard, Pickaway County Board of Elections Executive Director, said they have no way of knowing how many people may be eligible for voting but they are updating the web page daily at 3 p.m. with voter totals.