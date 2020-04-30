WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall High School has unveiled their plans for their 2020 graduation commencement, deviating from the usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic and related Stay at Home and social distancing orders by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine
In a letter to the 2020 graduating class and their families, Westfall High School Principal Billy Dennis laid out the plans or this year’s ceremonies.
“We are aware of the statements made by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine in his daily press conference regarding social distancing and graduation ceremonies,” Dennis stated. “However, the district has evaluated a number of factors in arriving at this decision, and we feel conducting our ceremony in the manner outlined is the most socially responsible while honoring our graduates. The faculty, staff and entire Westfall community would like to offer our best wishes to the Class of 2020.”
The plan for this year is a modified graduation ceremony, which will include an in-person diploma presentation combined with a professional video project that will include all of the elements of a traditional graduation. Families will be given a specific date and time between May 13 and May 15 to arrive at the school.
Then, on May 29, graduates are going to be asked to line up in their cars on Randle Road, south of Westfall Middle School, at 7 p.m. to take part in a parade that will take them through the school property, passing staff and community members.
“We will be encouraging graduates to wear their caps and gowns and to decorate their cars,” Dennis mentioned.
“The school staff and community members will also be asked to decorate their cars, make signs and make a lot of noise in order to create a memorable send-off for the class of 2020.”
Once given their slot, families will enter the rear of the school at the end of the band hallway and then enter the auditorium. The graduate will then have their name read and cross the stage to “pomp and circumstance” while families are able to watch the graduate cross the stage and receive their diploma from Dennis.
Dennis said in his letter families would be limited to five people in addition to their graduate.
“The graduate will then be recorded shifting their tassel, tossing their cap and then exiting the auditorium with their family through the side stage door,” Dennis added.
The videos will then be complied through a partnership the school has with LIVE! Technologies to produce the video. Students will also have a chance to watch the video at 8 p.m. following the parade on May 29.
“LIVE! Will be onsite to capture each graduate receiving their diploma,” Dennis said. “We will also be scheduling appointments for all of our normal graduation speakers to be recorded delivering their addresses. They will take that footage and combine it with our senior spotlights, along with video and still shots collected from around the school. LIVE! will then edit the footage into a professional production which will be streamed on May 29 and a copy of the final video will also be given to each graduate.”