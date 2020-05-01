WILLIAMSPORT — Westfall C.A.R.E.S. (Community Alliance of Resources for Every Student) is stepping up to provide food for families in Pickaway County.
The organization is hosting a food drive on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Westfall Elementary.
Since 2017, the nonprofit has provided weekly backpacks of food for any student in need, but has since grown the program in the wake of Stay at Home orders that have forced students home from school and many people either out of work or working from home.
“On March 18, CARES provided two to three weeks worth of groceries to 74 families, but that wasn’t enough,” Kathrine Morris, secretary for Westfall C.A.R.E.S. mentioned. “COVID-19 caused many parents and guardians to be added to the list due to loss of income. On April 8, CARES provided groceries to 134 families.”
The food boxes include cereals, oatmeal, pop tarts, granola bars, cans of soup, canned fruit and vegetables, milk, eggs, bread, ingredients to make tacos, sandwich meat, macaroni and cheese, ramen noodles and more.
“In a rural district like Westfall, there are numerous families without transportation and incapable of driving to a food pantry,” Morris added. “That’s where CARES comes in to help. For those without transportation, C.A.R.E.S. delivers right to people’s homes.
Anyone who wants to donate can send their gift to Savings Bank at 200 South Water Street in Williamsport, Ohio 43164, or to Westfall C.A.R.E.S., c/o 16394 Turney Caldwell Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
“Westfall C.A.R.E.S. is wonderfully blessed with a community of caring residents, for none of this could be achieved without the support of local donors, both individual and businesses,” Morris concluded. “C.A.R.E.S. cannot thank them enough for this encouragement.”