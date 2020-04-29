CIRCLEVILLE — For students in the Westfall School District, meals are a little bit easier to obtain thanks to staff volunteers and some logistical problem solving.
Becky Shaw, director of transportation and food services in the district and organizer of the Grab-n-Go program, called the program a team effort.
“We’ve had an incredible show of support from our staff,” Shaw remarked. “Cooks, bus drivers, teacher/ bus aides, secretaries and teachers work several hours to prepare food bags on Mondays, then come back out every Tuesday to help distribute a week’s worth of free breakfasts and lunches to ensure that our students are well-fed during this time away from school.”
Shaw said in addition to nourishment of the body, students also get nourishment of the mind.
“Printed copies of learning opportunities are also on hand at these locations for any student who does not have a computer or Internet access at home,” she added. “As the director of both transportation and food services, I’m in the unique position of combining both departments to organize this distribution. It’s been an honor to be surrounded by such dedicated staff members that come out and help each week. We’re one family coming together in a time of need.”
Currently, the district provides 1,400 meals weekly, including 700 lunches and 700 breakfasts. The program does not require a sign up and is open to any student. Shaw said it can be a big help for parents who have a lot going on due to working from home with children and the other additional daily needs.
“We encourage everyone to come get a meal because they are reimbursable and we just turn it in to the state at the end of the month,” she mentioned. “This can really help families. Kids that aren’t even in school yet can also get a meal.”
Shaw noted that the program is funded through the school lunch program and the district is reimbursed for them. She added that they would continue to serve students through the summer.
“They’re calling it a seamless summer how the state has set it up so we can continue to serve the kids,” she remarked.
According to Shaw, they’re posting information on social media and through school resources with reminders for the program, including locations. Meals can be picked up at Westfall Elementary School in the rear where after school pickup is located; Darby Township bus stop; Era Road Trailer Park bus stop; Wagon Wheel Trailer Park bus stop; Fox Lair Trailer Park bus stop; in Darbyville at the D&K bus stop; Jackson Township House parking lot; Williamsport Gym; and in Atlanta, at the old school bus stop.
Distribution is from 10 to 11 a.m. on the given day each week.