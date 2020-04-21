CIRCLEVILLE — Representatives with Wright Patterson Airforce Base, located in Greene County, are to host a military blood drive on April 29 at the American Veterans (AMVETS) Post 2256, located at 818 Tarlton Road in the City of Circleville.
The blood drive is set to take place on April 29 from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on that Wednesday.
Captain Leron King stated that the blood drive originally took place in the City of Chillicothe. Representatives from the air force base, in the past, would venture out into communities, as locals are willing to donate blood for those who are in need.
Due to the current climate of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Captain King stated that blood donations are needed now more than ever as roughly 11,000 cases have been confirmed in the state of Ohio.
There will be 10 staff members from Wright Patterson at the AMVETS post in Circleville. Captain King stated that while they are not looking to add volunteers, locals can reach out for volunteering opportunities. However, limited space is available, which reduces the amount of volunteers the blood drive can hold.
Most blood drives provide supply for those who are in need of blood for various health-related circumstances. However, with Wright Patterson, all blood donated is set to do to military community members.
“Our mission is a little bit different… a lot of our blood goes to military families and independents as well as (those overseas),” Captain King told The Circleville Herald.
The captain added that all are welcome to donate if they can and if they are eligible. With COVID-19 still being a presence, some additional rules and restrictions have been put forth to hinder a potential spread.
Captain King stated that individuals looking to donate must answer three questions prior to entering the facility. Staff will be asking screening questions at the door of the AMVETS Post before anyone steps foot inside.
For locals, questions involve recent contact with a confirmed COVID-19 patient, have they been tested for the virus and have they traveled outside of Ohio in the last 14 days. If an individual is unable to answer those questions, they cannot be let into the AMVETS post.
Individuals will also be tested for their temperature at the door, according to Captain King. any readings over 99.5 degrees will also not be allowed into the blood drive.
There are many moving parts when it comes to putting on a blood drive. Captain King stated that social distancing will be practiced at the AMVETS Post. This will include maintaining safe distances in all areas, chairs being distanced from each other, proper cleaning and effectively washing all surfaces and hands.
“We will be practicing social distancing,” King said.
Locals are encouraged to sign up for the blood drive at https://www.militarydonor.com.