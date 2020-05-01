CIRCLEVILLE — Local seniors are receiving some support during the COVID-19 pandemic and related stay at home orders from a familiar source, the Wyngate Senior Living Community.
Wyngate is providing several opportunities for seniors, including dropping off home-cooked meals to seniors, and activities of puzzles and crafts, along with the meals to help seniors stay busy. They’re also creating pen pal opportunities with current residents at Wyngate.
“We understand the many hardships seniors face while isolating at home,” Donette Burns, residence manager at Wyngate, mentioned. “Our goal is to help them through this period. It can be very lonely and boring to isolate at home at any age, but especially for seniors. And then there is the doom and gloom reporting on TV. All of this can be very depressing and nerve-wracking for folks. We would like to help with that, even if it helps just for a moment. We want to give people something to look forward to and let them know that they are not alone.”
In addition to the activities and food, Wyngate staff members are also just simply talking to those they're supporting.
“Sometimes, we are the only person they get to talk to in a day, two days or even that week,” Burns added. “One of my favorite parts of my job is talking with people and learning their story. I have learned so much from this amazing group of people.”
The food program works by Wyngate, who prepares food daily for their residents, packing up the extra food they make and delivering it, usually by a supervisor, to families that reach out to them. During this process, Wyngate abides by all
“We are also following all federal, state and local governmental safety standards as it relates to the pandemic,” Burns said. “We even went as far to eliminate shared staff and outside third-party providers long before the recommendations were given. The safety of the residents and our staff is our top priority. Our goal is to be a step ahead and conduct our business in a fashion with the mindset of not waiting to be told to implement a process we know needs implemented in advance.”
If you or someone you know would like some extra help during this time, Wyngate can be reached at 740-474-1411 to see how they might be able to help.
“For over four years, the Wyngate Senior Living Community has been able to help seniors in a variety of ways and the same still applies, even through this pandemic,” Burns concluded.