Circleville Herald reached out to county Auditor Melissa Betz for the current list of salaries for elected officeholders and others.
State statute determines the salaries for elected county officials.
Elected officials’ pay increases are the cost of living adjustment. There is no other pay increase or raise provided.
Commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders and treasurers receive a cost of living adjustment of 1.75 percent that started in 2021 and continues through 2028. Prosecutors, judges and sheriffs receive a COLA of 1.75 percent that began in 2020 and continues through 2028. Board of elections members generally receive a 1.75 percent COLA from 2019 through to 2028, with some exceptions.
There was a considerable period of time that county elected officials did not have a cost of living increase.
Pay adjustments for elected and appointed officials have been much discussed within the General Assembly in recent years. The last compensation adjustment of local officials occurred in 2015 via House Bill 64.
This legislation provided two years of five percent increases for county commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders, treasurers, board of election members and township officials.
Judges, prosecutors and sheriffs received four years of five percent raises in HB 64.
SB 296 also served as the legislative vehicle for the state and local official compensation adjustments.
After back and forth discussions between the Senate and House, a compensation package addressing state and local officials was amended into SB 296 in the House Finance Committee.
Then-Governor John Kasich vetoed the bill, but the House and the Senate voted to override the governor’s vote in the closing days of the 132nd General Assembly.
County elected officials cannot get an in-term raise (judges are not included in this provision.) Therefore, if there is a pay bill, a county elected official will not qualify for the increase until they are successful in their next election, she said.
SB 296 creates compensation parity for county elected officials by providing commissioners, auditors, clerks of courts, coroners, engineers, recorders and treasurers with two years of five percent increases taking place in calendar years 2019 and 2020. These two years of increases align these officials with judges, prosecutors, and sheriffs who received four years of increases in H.B. 64 from the 131st General Assembly.
Worth noting, the $155,485 in compensation for common pleas judges is paid by both the state and the county, according to state statute. The county pays an amount equal to 18 cents per capital. This dollar amount may not be less than $14,000 based on the official latest federal census. County’s fixed share is $10,537.
Senate Bill 296 provides judges with a 1.75 percent cost of living adjustment that began in 2020 and continues through calendar year 2028, according to statute. These increases are calculated based on the total salary payable to the judge, exclusive of any amounts payable to state law, but added to the state’s portion of the judge’s compensation.
On that note, judges, not the statute, set the compensation of magistrates. The magistrates are not elected.
Also, judges only have one pay class, whereas other elected officials are divided into 6 pay classes.