Division III
126 pounds: Westfall senior Chanston Moll (35-3) vs. Legacy Christian Academy sophomore Camron Lacure (35-4)
*Lacure placed third at 120 in 2019.
182 pounds: Westfall junior Josey Kelly (36-4) vs. Lima Bath senior Zachary Simpson (28-4).
Division II
113 pounds: Logan Elm junior Cole Renier (30-22) vs. Wauseon junior Damon Molina (36-14).
Division I
106 pounds: Teays Valley freshman Gunner Havens (38-5) vs. Massillon Perry freshman Austin McBurney (32-10).
126 pounds: Teays Valley sophomore Zander Graham (34-5) vs. Wadsworth junior Landon Hacker (40-8).
*Hacker placed fourth at 120 in 2019 and seventh at 120 in 2018.