agate 2019 statistics Nov 14, 2019 Updated 56 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Rushing yards;Rushing touchdowns;Passing yards;Passing touchdowns 1,261;18;952;9 sports@circlevilleherald.com You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments Latest e-Edition Circleville Herald Eedition Circleville Herald For the Record Circleville Police Report Updated 19 hrs ago Nov. 11 Circleville Police Report Updated Nov 11, 2019 Nov. 8 Pickaway County Common Pleas Court Updated Nov 8, 2019 The following cases were heard by Judge P. Randall Knece. Circleville Police Report Updated Nov 8, 2019 Nov. 6 Circleville Police Report Updated Nov 7, 2019 Nov. 5 more for the record >>> Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists