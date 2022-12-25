When I was about 11 years old or so, I was told that I had the power to decide where I wanted to go, and when and I could effectively set my own hours.
Now that seems like bad advice for most 11-year-olds without the added context that this was in relation to the times and days that I spent with my parents as a custody arrangement following their divorce.
I would often tell the people at Stepping Stones that I was "Large and In Charge" due to being both in charge of my schedule and my seeming need to progress headlong into adulthood and more responsibility after acquiring my first semi-regular job.
I was full of this belief that I could do anything that I wanted and I had ultimate freedom. I was in effect, unstoppable. Since I had tackled the biggest task of my life to that point, getting a custody arrangement that worked for all parties involved, I felt on top the world and that I could do anything.
For YEARS I would tell people that simple phrase. I'm not really sure when it stopped, I think it was sometime before my freshman year of High School and the rigorous schedule of a part-time pizza maker, full time student and all those extra curriculars.
Lost but not gone, I want to bring that energy back into my life. I want to see any an all problem as but a brief hurdle that I can easily traverse no matter how big I make it out to be.
So in the new year, my hope is to not let doubt, worry, difficulty or inexperience stop me from achieving everything I want.
I'm a big believer that anyone can do anything when they set their mind to it. It may take some time, it may be difficult and you may struggle to complete it but in the end anything is possible.
So as we cross into the new year I hope everyone else will take the "large and in-charge" energy with them and achieve everything they want to. The only thing that can stop you is you because there's no obstacle bigger.
I'm large and in charge once again. You can be too.