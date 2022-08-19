Teays Valley falls to Chillicothe in season opener By Alicia Caple Sports Editor Aug 19, 2022 Aug 19, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Teays Valley’s Vikings fought hard, but fell to Chillicothe on Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ASHVILLE — Chillicothe defeated Teays Valley 29-19 in Friday’s season opener.More about this hard fought game will appear in Tuesday’s edition.The first Chillicothe punt hit a Teays Valley player and Chillicothe recovered the ball.With 9:42 left in the first quarter, Chillicothe scored a touchdown.With 7:48 left in the first quarter, #23 Harrison Payne caught an interception.With 2:11 left in the 1st quarter there was a 53 yard completion.With 1:25 left, Teays Valley scored a touchdown. The extra point was good.With 16 seconds left chillicothe scored a 64 yard touchdown. Extra point was good.Towards the start of the 2nd quarter there was a fumble recovered by Chillicothe.Less than a minute later, Chillicothe scored a touchdown and the extra point was good.With just under two minutes left in the half, Chillicothe got an interception.And then, with 13 seconds left in the half, Teays Valley got a fourth down stop, stopping Chillicothe from scoring before the end of the half.Halftime score was Teays Valley 7 and Chillicothe 21.With 7:38 left in the quarter, the Teays Valley field goal attempt was no good.Later in the quarter, #8 River Rigsby sacked Chillicothe’s quarterback on a third downWith 3:38 left in the third quarter, Teays Valley goes for it on a fourth down, but doesn’t get it.After stopping Chillicothe on the previous two downs, #23 Harrison Payne breaks up a beautiful pass.With nine seconds left in the third quarter, #34 Lane Schooley scored a touchdown. The extra point was no good.With 9:36 left in the game, Chillicothe scored a touchdown. They tried a two point conversion and got it.And with 7:23 left in the game, Teays Valley scored a touchdown. They attempted a two point conversion, but did not get it.Due to press time demands, more about this game will appear in Tuesday’s edition. Trending Recipe Videos You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Touchdown Teays Valley Extra Point American Football Sport Two Point Conversion Interception Harrison Payne Season Opener Field Goal Attempt Quarter Recommended for you Load comments Trending Now Dear Abby: Ex asks woman if she's available for cuddling Help arrives for youngsters with autism Ashville woman killed in crash Council discusses Corwin street property; hears from several residents Adena opens new othepedic center in Circleville Trending Recipes