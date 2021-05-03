CIRCLEVILLE — After tying with their opponent mid-game, the Circleville Tigers claimed victory at home Saturday after facing off against the Adena Warriors with the final score 4-2.
In the bottom of the first inning, the Tigers broke the ice scoring one run. Further in the game in the bottom of the third, Circleville gained another run scored pulling further away from the visiting Warriors.
However, Adena went on to score two runs in the top of the fourth inning — tying with Tigers at 2-2 so far. The Tigers responded and scored a pair of runs of their own to take back the lead in the bottom of the fourth inning.
Both teams did not score for the remaining innings, finishing the contest in the bottom of the seventh inning — The Tigers claiming the win at home with the final score 4-2.
The Tigers’ four runs scored came from six hits at home plate with the team committed two errors on defense. The visiting Warriors’ two runs came off three hits with the team also committing two errors.
Circleville split time with its pitching staff, but No. 19 Nick Bruns claimed victory on the mound after pitching for roughly four innings— No. 13 Jake Bell threw for just over two innings and recorded one strikeout. For Burns, his time on the hill saw 10 first pitch strikes and six strikeouts.
After beating their non-league opponent, Circleville now improves to 11-9 on the season. Next, the Tigers are scheduled to compete against the Amanda-Clearcreek Aces on Wednesday evening in Amanda.