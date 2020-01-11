In a battle of two physical teams, the Ohio Christian University Trailblazers did what they needed to do on Saturday to get a key win. Powered by 43 combined points between Juan Woods and Justin Barksdale, the Trailblazers held off the Eagles of Asbury University to grab their second conference win of the season, 86-81.
Asbury jumped out to the early advantage as the day began, starting out with a 12-2 run in the first five minutes. As time wore on, however, OCU gained their footing and forced their way back into the mix. In the final four minutes of the opening half, the Trailblazers went on a 16-8 run to grab an eight point lead.
In the final 20 minutes, both teams shared spurts of success, as both teams traded the lead up until the 7:15 mark. It would be then that a Justin Barksdale bucket gave the Trailblazers the lead for the final time, as OCU finished off the Eagles down the stretch with clutch shooting and solid defense.
Woods ended the night with a team high 23 points to go along with eight rebounds, while Barksdale hit clutch shots down the stretch to finish with 20 points. Freshman Ben Casey provided a huge offensive boost, scoring 18 points and going 9-11 from the free throw line.
Next up, Ohio Christian (5-12, 2-3) will travel to face Carlow University on Tuesday evening. The Trailblazers next home game is on Saturday.
Women’s basketball
Despite trailing most of the game, the Eagles of Asbury University rallied in the second half on Saturday to take down the Trailblazers 89-78 in the Maxwell Center. With the loss, OCU drops to 2-3 in RSC play and 12-6 overall.
In the first 20 minutes, Ohio Christian led the way with their offensive firepower. After taking a five point lead in the opening quarter, the Trailblazers added on one more in the second quarter to lead by six at the halftime break.
In the second half, momentum quickly shifted as the Eagles’ offense began to soar, putting up 28 points in the third quarter alone to enter the final 10 minutes leading by three. Another strong push down the stretch by Asbury would seal the deal, as Ohio Christian was held to 34 points in the second half.
Asbury’s Zaria Napier led all scorers with her 35 point performance, which also included seven rebounds. Three Trailblazers finished in double figures, led by Staci Pertuset with 22 points, five steals, and six rebounds.
Next up, Ohio Christian will travel to face Carlow University on Tuesday evening. The Trailblazers next home game is on Saturday.