In the mid-90’s, my husband and I had a chance to spend Christmas in the Czech Republic. It was formerly a communist bloc country and the communist neglect was so obvious to us. A word of caution: Communism did not work there. Though some will tell you it is what America needs; they are wrong. People need to be free to pursue their dreams and worship as they want; but read on about our experience there.
We flew into Germany and spent a couple days there as Robert had been posted there in the army and he could really speak the language well. One afternoon, our traveling companion and he decided to find the best beer in Nuremburg and left me to wander the Cristkindlmarkt on my own. This is like going to a local craft show, only it is outdoors in the snow and people shop and visit with friends and drink mulled wine and enjoy the holidays. I found several wonderful ornaments and an angel tree topper and, for not speaking any more German than bitte/danke, I got along fine.
On the 23rd we got on a train and traveled to Prague. Just crossing the border was eye-opening. Everything looked tired and neglected. It was as though 40 some years earlier, time had stopped and everything decayed. Prague is an old and once beautiful city, but we were there only over night and traveled by much older and more worn trains to the town of Usti nad Orlici. (Usti on the Orlici River). Robert’s daughter was married to a man whose family lived there in a two-story home.
We opened gifts on Christmas Eve and then had a traditional dinner. It was fish and pork and a potato salad and wine. I wondered if 40 plus years of want had limited it to just that. But later, there were cookies. Home-made amazing yummies!
At midnight, we walked through the snow and bitter cold to midnight mass. The church was so cold the Holy Water font was frozen. But the church was packed. In fact, we stood in the back, packed in like sardines. That did help with the cold. They sang hymns we knew, so we sang along in English.
At one point, I looked at Robert and said, “Communism is dead but Jesus Christ is still alive and here in the Czech Republic.”
The most interesting thing about Christmas Day was more Christmas cookies.
On the day after Christmas, we were loaded into a tiny Russian car — a Muskvitch — where my knees were in my face, and then taken to the town one over. We went to an armory, now an empty building. One whole floor, about four large rooms, was set up with Nativity displays. Some of them were hundreds of years old. They were made out of everything imaginable. Then several little children in costume did a Christmas pageant. I don’t speak Czech, but I know the story by heart. The older people who were there wept that they were able to worship openly again. I wept with them. I now understood what the last 40 plus years of sacrifice had meant to them.
If you worship with your family this Christmas, remember how lucky you are that you can choose to go or not go and no one will stop you or force you either way. I hope your Christmas is as blessed as mine was that year.
Written by the Rev. Susan Perkins, Member of the Pickaway County Ministerial Association for The Circleville Herald.