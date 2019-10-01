It’s been a special season for the Teays Valley girls tennis team and they closed the regularly scheduled part of their slate on Tuesday with a 3-2 non-league win over visiting Reynoldsburg.
Teays Valley’s Kassidy Coey earned a 6-0 and 6-1 win at second singles over Lorelei Dunlap and TV teammate Sarah Vaughn prevailed 6-1 and 6-1 at third singles over Brandi Harrison.
The TV second doubles team of Emma Ashcraft and Midori Zimmerman claimed a 6-1 and 6-4 decision over Nia Harris and Emili Pavlovska.
Reynoldsburg claimed wins of 6-4 and 6-3 over Mallory Spangler and Brooke Crosby at first doubles and a 6-2 and 6-2 win against Lexy Urban at first singles.
The Mid-State League Buckeye Division champion Vikings finish the season at 18-1 and now prep for Division I Central District sectional play on Thursday at Pickerington Central.