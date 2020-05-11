Graduates Name: Felicity Smith
School: Circleville High School
Future Plans: College for Early Childhood
Favorite Quote: "No matter how you feel, get up, dress up, show up and never give up."
Favorite Memory: Sitting in the lunchroom with my friends and having nothing but non stop laughter.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't take your high school time for granted, it goes by faster than you'd believe and you never know what could happen. You will miss the morning conversations with your pals, you will miss your name being announced for birthdays, and most of all..you'll miss having your teachers talk you through things (and i don't just mean school).