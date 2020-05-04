Helena Haslett

Graduates Name: Helena Haslett

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: STNA

PCT

Helping with Special Olympics

Future Plans: Attending Hocking College to obtain associates degree in nursing and become a labor and delivery nurse

Extracurriculars: Softball

Golf

Favorite Quote: Challenge life, don’t let life challenge you

Favorite Memory: Making homecoming court and being supported by my friends and family throughout my 13 years of schooling

Advice To Future Generations: The friends you enter high school with won’t be the people you leave high school with

