Graduates Name: Helena Haslett
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: STNA
PCT
Helping with Special Olympics
Future Plans: Attending Hocking College to obtain associates degree in nursing and become a labor and delivery nurse
Extracurriculars: Softball
Golf
Favorite Quote: Challenge life, don’t let life challenge you
Favorite Memory: Making homecoming court and being supported by my friends and family throughout my 13 years of schooling
Advice To Future Generations: The friends you enter high school with won’t be the people you leave high school with