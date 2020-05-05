Makayla Smith

Graduates Name: Makayla Smith

School: Circleville City Schools / Pickaway-Ross CTC

Accomplishments: Graduated my STNA class, Got a job as a Home Health Aide, Got accepted Into Ohio University college to get my RN.

Future Plans: My future plans are to go to become a Labor and Delivery Nurse and to buy a house and start a family.

Extracurriculars: Was in the Drug free club and participated in the blood drive to help people.

Favorite Quote: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, But you can start where you are and change the ending.

Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is from my 8th grade year, my grandma passed away in 2016, I got to take care of her while she was on hospice and be there for her last breath, I enjoyed every memory I had with my grandma. But I also have enjoyed all the 12 years of school I’ve had, meeting some great friends and amazing teachers.

Advice To Future Generations: You can do anything if you set your mind to it.

