Graduates Name: Makayla Smith
School: Circleville City Schools / Pickaway-Ross CTC
Accomplishments: Graduated my STNA class, Got a job as a Home Health Aide, Got accepted Into Ohio University college to get my RN.
Future Plans: My future plans are to go to become a Labor and Delivery Nurse and to buy a house and start a family.
Extracurriculars: Was in the Drug free club and participated in the blood drive to help people.
Favorite Quote: “You can’t go back and change the beginning, But you can start where you are and change the ending.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory is from my 8th grade year, my grandma passed away in 2016, I got to take care of her while she was on hospice and be there for her last breath, I enjoyed every memory I had with my grandma. But I also have enjoyed all the 12 years of school I’ve had, meeting some great friends and amazing teachers.
Advice To Future Generations: You can do anything if you set your mind to it.