Graduates Name: Peyton Layne Perini
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: Circleville High School Valedictorian, Homecoming Queen, and Junior Pumpkin Show Representative. Pickaway County Council on Youth Leadership Town Meeting on Tomorrow Representative. Varsity Cross Country: Most Valuable Runner Award 2016-2018, Regional Qualifier 2018, All Sport GPA Award 2017-2018, Honorable Mention Mid State League 2016-2018, Academic All Mid State League 2017-2019, 2nd Team Mid State League 2019, Team Captain 2019. Varsity Basketball: Mid State League Champion 2019-2020, District Champion 2020, Regional Runner Up 2020, Elite Eight Finalist 2020, Tiger Pride Award 2019, Defensive Award 2019, District Runner-up 2019, Academic All Mid State League 2017-2019, All Sport GPA Award 2018-2019. Varsity Track and Field: Most Valuable Sprinter 2017-2019, District Champion 2017, 2019, Regional Qualifier 2017-2019, State Qualifier 2019, 1st Team Mid State League 2019, 2nd Team Mid State League 2017-2019, Academic All Ohio 2019, Honorable Mention Mid State League 2017-2018, Academic All Mid State League 2017-2018.
Future Plans: To attend Ashland University and major in Integrated Language Arts Education 7-12 while running track and field
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cross Country Team Captian, Varsity Basketball, Varsity Track and Field, National Honor Society Treasurer, Student Council President, Class Vice President, Key Club Secretary, Club Future, Yearbook Staff Content Editor, and CHS Athletic Leadership Council
Favorite Quote: "Our greatest weakness lies in giving up. The most certain way to succeed is always to try just one more time." - Thomas Edison
Favorite Memory: My favorite high school memory was being a part of the Elite Eight girls basketball team this past season. The entire season we were supported by many friends and family and during the postseason tournament, the whole town of Circleville was rallying behind us. The unwavering Tiger Pride I felt was the coolest thing and the way the whole town came together to support our historic undefeated team that season was something I will never forget during my years of being a Tiger.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice to younger generations would be to always give your best in whatever you do, follow your passions whatever they may be, and to always be kind to everyone you meet.