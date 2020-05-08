Graduates Name: Santana Monet Darestin Fowler
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: She won Queen’s 2nd attendant in 2017 and Queen’s 1st attendant in 2019 at Deercreek Dam Days Festival. Her junior year of varsity basketball cheerleading she won the Tiger Pride Award, she got 3 varsity letter awards in football cheerleading, 2 varsity letter awards in basketball cheerleading and 4 varsity letter awards in choir. She also donated blood 3 times to the Red Cross.
Future Plans: She plans to attend college to obtain her bachelors degree in nursing.
Extracurriculars: JV and Varsity cheerleading for football and basketball for a total of 4 years, 4 years of show choir, 1 year of symphonic choir, 2 years of mixed choir, 4 years of Drug Free Club of America, 1 year of soccer, 4 years of rec softball and 2 years in an All-Star Rec Softball League.
Favorite Quote: "You only live once, but if you do it right, once is enough." -Mae West
Favorite Memory: Her favorite memory was being in the weight room before her varsity basketball game started and Kat Stanley was on the treadmill. She jumped on the treadmill behind Kat and her feet came from underneath her. She was hanging on to the bars while her legs were on the moving belt. Kat didn’t know how to turn it off so the belt ripped the skin off her leg and it was bruised. The other cheerleaders video taped it. It was hilarious!
Advice To Future Generations: The future belongs to those who believe in the beauty of their dreams