Tay Barthelmas

Graduates Name: Tay Barthelmas

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: CPR First Aid Certified & Medical Terminology Certified

Future Plans: Medical Records & Billing & Coding Specialist

Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer & Drug Free of America

Favorite Quote: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”

Favorite Memory: Cheering on at football and basketball games with friends either it’s in the stands or on the sidelines.

Advice To Future Generations: My advice is to spend as much time with friends as much as possible and to go to multiple sporting events as possible.

