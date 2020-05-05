Graduates Name: Tay Barthelmas
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: CPR First Aid Certified & Medical Terminology Certified
Future Plans: Medical Records & Billing & Coding Specialist
Extracurriculars: Varsity Cheer & Drug Free of America
Favorite Quote: “Don’t count the days, make the days count.”
Favorite Memory: Cheering on at football and basketball games with friends either it’s in the stands or on the sidelines.
Advice To Future Generations: My advice is to spend as much time with friends as much as possible and to go to multiple sporting events as possible.