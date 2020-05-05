Graduates Name: Taylor Hedges
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: Honors Graduate, Member of National Art Honor Society, Tiger Pride Achievement Award
Future Plans: Taylor plans to attend Otterbein University in the fall to study biology and zoo and conservation science.
Extracurriculars: Treasure of Key Club, President of American Field Service, Member of student Council, Member of Big brother big sister program, student representative of Circleville City School Foundation, Member of Art Club, Member of Drug free Club, Council member for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
Favorite Quote: “Kid, you’ll move mountains! You’re off to great places, today is you’re day! Your mountain is waiting, so get on your way!
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory was when the girls basketball team made it to the sweet 16. Everyone came together and it felt like we all were family.
Advice To Future Generations: Take it all in because before you know it, it’ll be over.