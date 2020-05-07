Whitley Annette Calder

Graduates Name: Whitley Annette Calder

School: Circleville High School

Accomplishments: Honor Roll

All Academic MSL

Tiger Pride Award Recipient

Future Plans: Attend Miami University to study Economics at the Farmer School of Business.

Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, President

Big Brother Big Sister

Club Future

Key Club, President

Student Council

Class Of 2020 Secretary

National Art Honor Society

Athletic Leadership Council

Yearbook

Cross Country

Track

Favorite Quote: "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. " - Dr. Seuss

Favorite Memory: Football Friday Nights with my friends and classmates as well as early morning Cross Country races with my teammates.

Advice To Future Generations: Don't fear failure, to succeed in life you must fail first.

