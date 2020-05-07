Graduates Name: Whitley Annette Calder
School: Circleville High School
Accomplishments: Honor Roll
All Academic MSL
Tiger Pride Award Recipient
Future Plans: Attend Miami University to study Economics at the Farmer School of Business.
Extracurriculars: National Honor Society, President
Big Brother Big Sister
Club Future
Key Club, President
Student Council
Class Of 2020 Secretary
National Art Honor Society
Athletic Leadership Council
Yearbook
Cross Country
Track
Favorite Quote: "You have brains in your head. You have feet in your shoes. You can steer yourself any direction you choose. " - Dr. Seuss
Favorite Memory: Football Friday Nights with my friends and classmates as well as early morning Cross Country races with my teammates.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't fear failure, to succeed in life you must fail first.