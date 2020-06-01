Abby Hatter

Graduates Name: Abby Hatter

School: Logan Elm High School

Accomplishments: Highest Honors (Academics)

1st Team All-MSL

2nd Team All-MSL

All-County Team

1st Team All-District

2nd Team All-District

Honorable Mention All-Ohio

Special Mention All-Ohio

Circleville Herald Player of the Year

Future Plans: Abby is continuing her education and basketball career at Notre Dame College while studying Biology-Exercise Science.

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volunteering, Key Club, Student Union, Leadership Club, and Varsity Club.

Favorite Quote: "When I am afraid, I put my trust in you." -Psalm 56:3

Favorite Memory: Abby's favorite memory is winning the sectional championship with her basketball team and scoring her 1000th point this past season.

Advice To Future Generations: Abby's future advice is to take in all the special moments in high school because they will pass by quickly and enjoy the times with your family and friends.

