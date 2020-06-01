Graduates Name: Abby Hatter
School: Logan Elm High School
Accomplishments: Highest Honors (Academics)
1st Team All-MSL
2nd Team All-MSL
All-County Team
1st Team All-District
2nd Team All-District
Honorable Mention All-Ohio
Special Mention All-Ohio
Circleville Herald Player of the Year
Future Plans: Abby is continuing her education and basketball career at Notre Dame College while studying Biology-Exercise Science.
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Volunteering, Key Club, Student Union, Leadership Club, and Varsity Club.
Favorite Quote: "When I am afraid, I put my trust in you." -Psalm 56:3
Favorite Memory: Abby's favorite memory is winning the sectional championship with her basketball team and scoring her 1000th point this past season.
Advice To Future Generations: Abby's future advice is to take in all the special moments in high school because they will pass by quickly and enjoy the times with your family and friends.