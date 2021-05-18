Graduate's Name: Erin Thompson
School: Logan Elm High School
Accomplishments: National Merit Finalist, National Honor Society, National Music Honor Society Vice President, Key Club Vice President, In the Know Co-Captain, Section Leader, HOBY Ambassador, 2020 South Central Power Youth Tour Delegate, 2021 Pickaway Community Youth Leadership Council, Drama Club Student Director, Be Strong Representative, Outstanding Senior Band Award, Student of the Month, Highest Honors Graduate
Future Plans: Erin will attend Kent State University majoring in Psychology.
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Concert Band, In the Know, Key Club, Braves Helping Braves, Student Union, 4-H, Berger Hospital Volunteer
Favorite Quote: “If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.”
-Milton Berle
Favorite Memory: My favorite high school memory was our first Nationals Band Competition at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.
Advice To Future Generations: Don’t worry, don’t give up, and don’t be so serious.
Parents' Names: Travis and Sandy Thompson