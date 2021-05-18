Graduate's Name: Jacob Allen Deibert
School: Logan Elm and Pickaway Ross Career and Technology Center
Accomplishments: National Technical Honor Society. Honor roll 4 years of high school.
Future Plans: To work full-time at Southeastern Machining
Extracurriculars: Track
Favorite Quote: "The more one gardens, the more one learns; and the more one learns, the more one realizes how little one knows." Vita Sackville-West.
Advice To Future Generations: Your not allowed to quit.
Parent's Name: Trena Deibert