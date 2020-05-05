Graduates Name: Lillian Mumaw
School: Logan Elm
Accomplishments: Lily was in color guard during high school, taking competition after competition with the band, leading the parade at Disney. Being the artist she is, she was inducted in the national honor Arts society her sophomore year, and has attended OCU for the last few years.
Future Plans: She will attend OSU in the fall as a psychology major and plans to finish a psychiatry major with a PhD.
Favorite Quote: "Ya gotta find the X"
Favorite Memory: The day she was licensed.
Advice To Future Generations: Its so important to stay focused, high school is a quick ride and a mere blink!