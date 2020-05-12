Graduates Name: Peyton Jay Hamilton
School: Malone University
Accomplishments: BA in Business Administration & BA in Marketing Cum Laude in 3 years, while swimming for the Pioneers, Academic All-GMAC, Dean's List,
Future Plans: Employed in Sales at Advance Machining
Extracurriculars: ENACTUS, FCA
Favorite Quote: "Failure will never overtake me if my desire to succeed is strong enough" Og Mandino
Favorite Memory: Swimming a lifetime best in my last collegiate race & making the podium at conference
Advice To Future Generations: Living with integrity is better than living with regret