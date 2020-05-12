Peyton Jay Hamilton

Graduates Name: Peyton Jay Hamilton

School: Malone University

Accomplishments: BA in Business Administration & BA in Marketing Cum Laude in 3 years, while swimming for the Pioneers, Academic All-GMAC, Dean's List,

Future Plans: Employed in Sales at Advance Machining

Extracurriculars: ENACTUS, FCA

Favorite Quote: "Failure will never overtake me if my desire to succeed is strong enough" Og Mandino

Favorite Memory: Swimming a lifetime best in my last collegiate race & making the podium at conference

Advice To Future Generations: Living with integrity is better than living with regret

