Adam Benschoter

Graduates Name: Adam Benschoter

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: Adam has always been an honor student and lives by the rule always do the right thing￼. He has lettered in Basketball and Golf the past four years and has even been named first or second team in his sports for the district.￼ A three-year German student who has also served on the yearbook staff and a member of the drug-free club.

Future Plans: He will be committing to full-service Air Force in the fall pursuing an electrical engineering degree

Extracurriculars: Basketball, Golf, Yearbook Staff, German Club, Warzone Leader

Favorite Quote: "It is what it is"

Favorite Memory: Any memory with my best friends are my favorite memories and there have been so many.

Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself and don't let others tempt you to wrongful ways.

