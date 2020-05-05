Graduates Name: Adam Benschoter
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: Adam has always been an honor student and lives by the rule always do the right thing￼. He has lettered in Basketball and Golf the past four years and has even been named first or second team in his sports for the district.￼ A three-year German student who has also served on the yearbook staff and a member of the drug-free club.
Future Plans: He will be committing to full-service Air Force in the fall pursuing an electrical engineering degree
Extracurriculars: Basketball, Golf, Yearbook Staff, German Club, Warzone Leader
Favorite Quote: "It is what it is"
Favorite Memory: Any memory with my best friends are my favorite memories and there have been so many.
Advice To Future Generations: Stay true to yourself and don't let others tempt you to wrongful ways.