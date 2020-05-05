Brooke DeVolld

Graduates Name: Brooke DeVolld

School: Teays Valley

Accomplishments: National Honors Society

French Language Honors Society

4 year Academic all League

4 time MSL Player of the Year/Golf

Pickaway County Player of the Year/Golf

Columbus Dispatch Athlete of the Week

Future Plans: Attending the University of Charleston

Majoring in communications/sports media

University of Charleston Women’s Golf Team

Extracurriculars: Teays Valley swim, golf and track teams

Drug free club of America

French Club

A Chance To Dance volunteer

All You Need Youth Group

Groveport Fighting Fish Swim Team

Favorite Quote: “All of your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them”

Favorite Memory: Football Friday nights

Advice To Future Generations: Wash your hands

