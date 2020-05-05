Graduates Name: Brooke DeVolld
School: Teays Valley
Accomplishments: National Honors Society
French Language Honors Society
4 year Academic all League
4 time MSL Player of the Year/Golf
Pickaway County Player of the Year/Golf
Columbus Dispatch Athlete of the Week
Future Plans: Attending the University of Charleston
Majoring in communications/sports media
University of Charleston Women’s Golf Team
Extracurriculars: Teays Valley swim, golf and track teams
Drug free club of America
French Club
A Chance To Dance volunteer
All You Need Youth Group
Groveport Fighting Fish Swim Team
Favorite Quote: “All of your dreams can come true if you have the courage to pursue them”
Favorite Memory: Football Friday nights
Advice To Future Generations: Wash your hands