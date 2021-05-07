Carson Weiss

Graduate's Name: Carson Weiss

School: Teays Valley

Accomplishments: 4 year varsity wrestler, 4 year varsity track runner, 2 year varsity cross country runner, 2x Viking award winner, coach’s award winner, 2x district qualifier, MSL champion for wrestling, MSL champion for track, first team all league cross country, Teays Valley all times list for cross country.

Future Plans: Attending Columbus state for fire-science, and then plan on being a firefighter/EMT.

Extracurriculars: Running cross country, wrestling, running track.

Favorite Quote: If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be.

Favorite Memory: Hanging out with all my good friends around a campfire.

Advice To Future Generations: Spend time with your friends, do what makes you happy and live life to the fullest.

