Graduates Name: Cassandra Feyh
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Academic All League (3), 1st Team all MSL Softball (JR), 2nd Team all MSL Softball (SO), 4 year Varsity Softball, Honor Roll
Future Plans: Attending Wheeling University to study Nursing specializing in Oncology and play softball.
Extracurriculars: Softball, Swimming, Volleyball, For Club, FCA
Favorite Quote: Always stay humble and kind.
Favorite Memory: Sophomore softball season hitting a 2 run homerun in the regional finals game at OSU which put us in the lead by 1 run. We won that game and went to the final four in Akron.
Advice To Future Generations: Don't wish the days away, take nothing for granted, and enjoy the moment.