Elise Pickett

Graduates Name: Elise Pickett

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments:

Top 10 rank graduate

Valedictorian

Student body President

2018 Miss Circleville Pumpkin Show

Scholar Athlete

Academic All-league

Mid-State leadership council

Regional qualifier cross country

Buckeye Girls State representative

Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University in the fall

Extracurriculars: Student Council

National Honor Society

World Language Honor Society

Fellowship of Christian Athletes

Drug free club

FOR club

Varsity cross country-4 years

Varsity track-4 years

Multiple disabilities classroom volunteer

GUMY member

Lifeguard-Groveport Aquatic Center

Groveport Madison Human Needs Volunteer

Favorite Quote: “Remember who you are” -Jerry and Sue Leist

Favorite Memory: Qualifying for Regionals during Cross Country Freshman year and winning Pumpkin Show Queen and getting to represent my community!

Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in high school because my best memories have come from going to school events and being around my classmates!

