Graduates Name: Elise Pickett
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments:
Top 10 rank graduate
Valedictorian
Student body President
2018 Miss Circleville Pumpkin Show
Scholar Athlete
Academic All-league
Mid-State leadership council
Regional qualifier cross country
Buckeye Girls State representative
Future Plans: Attend The Ohio State University in the fall
Extracurriculars: Student Council
National Honor Society
World Language Honor Society
Fellowship of Christian Athletes
Drug free club
FOR club
Varsity cross country-4 years
Varsity track-4 years
Multiple disabilities classroom volunteer
GUMY member
Lifeguard-Groveport Aquatic Center
Groveport Madison Human Needs Volunteer
Favorite Quote: “Remember who you are” -Jerry and Sue Leist
Favorite Memory: Qualifying for Regionals during Cross Country Freshman year and winning Pumpkin Show Queen and getting to represent my community!
Advice To Future Generations: Get involved in high school because my best memories have come from going to school events and being around my classmates!