Graduates Name: Kaitlyn Arbaugh
School: Teays Valley High School/ Columbus State Community College
Accomplishments: Kaitlyn is strong willed and even more strong mined. She graduated from Columbus State Community College with a degree in arts before ever receiving her high school diploma.
Future Plans: Kaitlyn is off to Bowling Green State University to study in biology and minor in German. She has future plans of becoming a dermatologist.
Extracurriculars: Kaitlyn was very involved in band before deciding to attend Columbus State full-time her senior year.
Favorite Memory: As Kaitlyns parent I can’t pick one favorite memory because Kaitlyn is a child that never stopped reaching for her next step.