Kaitlyn Arbaugh
Angela Bowe

Graduates Name: Kaitlyn Arbaugh

School: Teays Valley High School/ Columbus State Community College

Accomplishments: Kaitlyn is strong willed and even more strong mined. She graduated from Columbus State Community College with a degree in arts before ever receiving her high school diploma.

Future Plans: Kaitlyn is off to Bowling Green State University to study in biology and minor in German. She has future plans of becoming a dermatologist.

Extracurriculars: Kaitlyn was very involved in band before deciding to attend Columbus State full-time her senior year.

Favorite Memory: As Kaitlyns parent I can’t pick one favorite memory because Kaitlyn is a child that never stopped reaching for her next step.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments