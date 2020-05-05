Lacey Urban

Graduates Name: Lacey Urban

School: Teays Valley/Fairfield Career Center

Accomplishments: MSL Player of the Year for Tennis, 2 time state champion cheer team, 2 time MSL champion tennis team, 3 time first team MSL Tennis, STNA certification

Future Plans: Attending Shawnee State University for Nursing and playing tennis

Extracurriculars: Playing Tennis, drawing, sewing, hanging with family

Favorite Quote: Always stay true to yourself, and never sacrifice who you are for anyone.

Favorite Memory: Playing on the tennis team with my 2 sisters and winning MSL player of the year for tennis.

Advice To Future Generations: Be yourself and don’t give up.

