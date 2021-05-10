Graduate's Name: Makenna Jones
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, World Language National Honor Society, Key Club Member, Jazz Band Section Leader, Marching Band Section Leader, German Club - President, Secretary, Columbus Catholic Diocesan Youth Council, Wind Ensemble Section Leader, Gospel Road Community Service Camp, St. Joseph Junior Choir High School Helper
Future Plans: Attending Ohio University to major in Computer Science
Extracurriculars: Marching Band, Wind Ensemble, Jazz Band, Pep Band, German Club
Favorite Quote: There's something good waiting down this road, I'm picking up whatever is mine.
- Tom Petty
Favorite Memory: Marching with the Golden Sound
Parents' Names: Steve & Mandy Jones