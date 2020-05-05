Graduates Name: Mallory Spangler
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: Mallory was apart of both varsity tennis and softball teams. She is a leader in the Teays Valley FCA, Village Chapel Youth Group, and is the character chairman for NHS.
Future Plans: Mallory plans to continue her academic and athletic career at Mount Vernon Nazarene University in the fall. She will be majoring in Early Childhood Education.
Extracurriculars: Softball, tennis. FCA, youth group, NHS
Favorite Quote: Love and kindness are never wasted. They always make a difference. They bless the one who receives them and they bless you, the giver.
Favorite Memory: My favorite memory would simply being able to play the game I love, softball, with all of my best friends. Nothing could ever replace those memories that we created.
Advice To Future Generations: Never take anything for granted. You never know when your last time doing something will be, so treat every day, ever pitch, every shot, every conversation, like it is your last.