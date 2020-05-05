Margaret Maggie Metcalf

Graduates Name: Margaret Maggie Metcalf

School: Teays Valley High School

Accomplishments: FFA, Show Choir, Library Aide, Varsity Football Athletic Trainer

Future Plans: Maggie will be attending The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill to become an Athletic Trainer and to study Music and Theater.

Extracurriculars: Maggie enjoys Karaoke, Reading,Writing,Horses and hanging out with her Family!

Favorite Quote: “We All Go... What You Leave Should Be Bigger Than You” Cameron Boyce 2018

Favorite Memory: The Day You Were Born💜

Advice To Future Generations: No matter what bumps in life you may come across, never give up! Stay Positive, Stay Focused and Stay Humble.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments