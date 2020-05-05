Graduates Name: Margaret Maggie Metcalf
School: Teays Valley High School
Accomplishments: FFA, Show Choir, Library Aide, Varsity Football Athletic Trainer
Future Plans: Maggie will be attending The University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill to become an Athletic Trainer and to study Music and Theater.
Extracurriculars: Maggie enjoys Karaoke, Reading,Writing,Horses and hanging out with her Family!
Favorite Quote: “We All Go... What You Leave Should Be Bigger Than You” Cameron Boyce 2018
Favorite Memory: The Day You Were Born💜
Advice To Future Generations: No matter what bumps in life you may come across, never give up! Stay Positive, Stay Focused and Stay Humble.